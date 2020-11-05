Van Morrison calls on Stormont to reveal when musicians can play live

Singer launches petition for music to be restarted

Lockdown critic Sir Van Morrison has launched a petition calling on Stormont to provide a timeline and roadmap for live music to restart.

The Belfast born singer-songwriter has also established a one-off £500 hardship grant to support musicians during the Covid-19 restrictions through the Van Morrison Official Rhythm and Blues Foundation.

Due to the current regulations, live music is not permitted to take place in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

Sir Van (75) was brought up in east Belfast and the inspiration for several songs came from local streets such as Cyprus Avenue.

He caused controversy in September when he called for an end to lockdown measures, which he said "enslave" people, in a trio of protest songs.

One of the tracks, 'No More Lockdown', labelled those who are "disturbing our peace" as "fascist bullies".

Following the release of his songs, Sir Van said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the Government is doing a great job of that already.

"It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."

Launching the petition yesterday, Sir Van said in a statement that it was time to make the Executive "accountable".

"The Northern Ireland Executive have refused to quantify the economic impact of the restrictions on live music nor have they provided the scientific evidence to justify the ban," he stated.

He is now calling on Stormont to work with the live music sector to approve applied safety measures which will allow live music to recommence.

Within the petition it states that the restrictions imposed here are "needlessly crippling the livelihoods" of those who are part of the "music eco-system".

"This is not a matter of health versus wealth, the two cannot be separated," it continued. "Without a thriving private sector, there will be no taxes to sustain public sector funding.

"With an economy in tatters, the ensuing poverty levels will have well documented long term health impacts on society and there will be no NHS to speak of when we will need it most."

Through his registered charity, which helps musicians in need and advances the arts, culture and heritage, Sir Van also launched 'The Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund'.

In September, he explained that the proceeds earned from downloads of his three anti-lockdown singles - Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown - would be donated.

The proceeds raised from the tracks will now contribute to the fund to offer single time grants of £500 to successful applicants.

Professional musicians residing in the UK or Ireland who earn at least 50% of their income performing live music, are self-employed or currently unemployed, and are over the age of 16, will be eligible to apply.

Those who meet this criteria are encouraged to submit an application at www.vanmorrison.com/save-live-music#slm-form

The petition launch added that Sir Van is deeply concerned about the "damaging impact" lockdown and government restrictions are having on the music industry.

If you would like to sign the petition visit change.org and search for 'A Call for the NI Executive to Allow the Recommencement of Live Music'.