Van Morrison: ‘I became an activist against King Covid’

Veteran NI musician’s new album to focus on government’s response during crisis

Van Morrison has revealed why he was moved to pen a song taking aim at the Government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in his new album.

The celebrated Northern Irish musician courted controversy during the pandemic for protesting against lockdown before labelling then NI health minister Robin Swann a “dangerous man”.

Mr Swann subsequently mounted legal action against the Brown Eyed Girl singer which led to a countersuit from Morrison over comments made by Mr Swann in an article in Rolling Stone magazine.

Based on a rare and wide-ranging interview with singer-songwriter Billy Bragg in Mojo magazine, Sir Van’s views on the pandemic have not softened.

“It was my response to King Covid. I got triggered (smiling). I became an activist. I have one song on the new album, Gov Don’t Allow, where I address this issue,” he said.

“I mean look at ‘partygate’. The media knew what was going on, they just weren’t reporting it.

“These people were saying, ‘Stay at home, wash your hands, blah blah blah, lock yourself up.’ Meanwhile, they’re having parties and the guy who put the science together, he broke his own rules too. Then Dominic Cummings — same thing: ‘Oh I just went for a drive...’ I just didn’t understand how people were going along with this.

“They’re doing this and telling people you can’t visit anybody in hospital, you can’t go to gigs.”

Van Morrison (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Sir Van, one of Northern Ireland’s greatest musical products, also reflected on his musical roots. It wasn’t all smooth sailing as he was rejected by the BBC as a teenager.

“There was an advertisement on one of the kids’ programmes,” he told Bragg in Mojo.

“They were having auditions for any kids who wanted to be on TV, so one of my parents wrote in to the BBC and I got an audition at the local BBC TV in Belfast.

“I was still in school, 14 maybe 15. I did a folk song called Hummingbird. I never heard a thing.”

There was no club circuit, just local bands at the Strand Cinema. That’s where the skiffle groups played, all amateur, just school kids like himself. Sir Van explained to Mojo: “I got a gig with my skiffle band, The Sputniks, at another picture house called The Willowfield, playing between films during the Saturday matinee for kids,” he told Mojo.

“I saw the Chris Barber Jazz Band on TV with Ottilie Patterson, who was a school teacher from up the road in Newtownards. She was the first blues singer to come out of Northern Ireland. I was the second.

While his friends lost interest, Van was in short-term employment and ended up on the dole.

But “validation” from a discerning audience of “hard men” dockers instilled belief that he could succeed in the music industry.

In those days job-seekers engaged with the “bureau school” before individuals could sign on. While attending class down by the docks with “these hard men” loading and unloading ships, Van was asked what he wanted to do.

His response was, “I wanna sing,” so he was invited to share his talent with classmates.

“So I start beating out a rhythm on the desk and I sing the Jerry Lee Lewis version of Don’t Be Cruel,” he explained.

“Everybody claps and the teacher says very good so I think I’m away.” ​

The 77-year-old shows no signs of slowing down with new song ideas bubbling to the surface.

Sir Van concluded: “Oh yeah, in fact I have to curb the writing, because once I write stuff, I want to go in and record it, so I have to curb it — I have so much stuff it makes my head spin.

“Original stuff, covers, it’s a mountain of material.”

The full interview appears in the April edition of Mojo magazine, out now