Van Morrison profits to the tune of £8m over the past year

Accumulated profits at the music firm owned by Belfast blues legend Sir Van Morrison last year increased to £8m.

New accounts by Morrison's Exile Productions Ltd show that accumulated profits increased by £440,322 from £7.653m to £8.093m in the 12 months to the end of April 2020.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter has been making music for over half a century but has found himself at the centre of controversy during the pandemic over a series of anti Covid-19 lockdown tunes and statements.

Last August, the singer urged people to "fight the pseudoscience" around Covid-19. A month later he released a trio of tracks at two-week intervals named Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown - containing contentious lyrics.

They included: "No more government overreach / No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace".

Earlier this year, Sir Van signalled his intention to challenge the Stormont Executive in court over its "blanket ban" on live music in licensed venues arising from Covid-19 restrictions.

The company will have felt the full financial force of the Covid-19 restrictions in the financial year just completed on April 30 which covered a full year of Covid-19 shutdowns.

However, the financial year to the end of April 30, 2020 was hit by Covid-19 only for the last few weeks and the new accounts for Exile Productions show that the cash pile at the company increased by £2.3m to £8.456m over the 12-month period.

During the same period, the money owed to the firm by debtors decreased from £2.2m to £1.1m.

The abridged accounts for the firm don't reveal the revenues recorded by the firm during the year. The numbers that the company employed last year increased from three to four.

Knighted in 2016 for his musical achievements and services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland, Sir Van's output shows no sign of slowing down as he set to release his 42nd record this Friday.

According to the Van Morrison website, the 28-track 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' is Morrison's "most dynamic and contemporary album in years".

It states that the work "is the result of our enforced period of isolation".