Van Morrison takes a swipe at politicians in new Brexit song

A song on the new Van Morrison album is scathing about politics today

Sir Van Morrison, who has spent a lifetime steering clear of politics, has entered the Brexit debate with a swipe at politicians.

On his new album Three Chords And The Truth the 74-year-old Belfast singer has recorded a song called Nobody In Charge, which is being interpreted by some observers as a comment on the stalemate at Stormont.

In it Morrison, who lives in Co Down, sings about politicians 'waffling endlessly' and "getting paid too much for screwin' up".

He also asks: "Don't you think everyone's had enough?"

Morrison's song doesn't actually name Westminster or Stormont but there have been no politicians in charge in Belfast since the power-sharing Executive was suspended over two-and-a-half years ago.

An interview on Morrison's official website is conducted by the singer's sometime saxophone player Leo Green, who asks him about Nobody In Charge.

"That's about Brexit," says Morrison, who echoes the song's lyrics that "brainwashing is easy because everyone's lazy".

In an interview two years ago Morrison refused to address politics.

He replied: "I'm not really into that. I'm apolitical. I've got nothing to say about politics whatsoever and I'm not going to start now."

Last year Boris Johnson, on a visit to Belfast to speak at the DUP's annual conference, used a quote from a Morrison song.

He said: "In the words of that great Northern Irish singer Van Morrison, it is time we all moved from the dark end of the street to the bright side of the road."

Morrison's reaction to being thrust into the political arena by Mr Johnson hasn't been recorded.

In the Nineties his song Days Like This was used in a Government advert promoting peace in Northern Ireland. A documentary later revealed that it was Morrison who approached the producers about using his composition, rather than the other way round.

Morrison also sang the song before US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary switched on the Christmas tree lights at Belfast City Hall in 1995.

Morrison's new release is his sixth album in four years, making it one of the most prolific periods in his career.

In the interview on his website Morrison says that he is already working on a number of other albums and projects.

Morrison is playing a fundraising gig in the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in January in aid of the Linenhall Library. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.