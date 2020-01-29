Van Morrison to headline City of Derry Jazz Festival 2020

Northern Ireland music legend Sir Van Morrison will return as a headline act at this year's City of Derry Jazz Festival.

The festival, which is the biggest of its kind in Northern Ireland, will return to the Walled City from Thursday, May 7 to Monday, May 11. Belfast-born Van will take to the stage on Sunday.

Van last headlined the festival back in 2018.

The multi-award winning musician will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio album Three Chords and the Truth - as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

Tickets for Van Morrison at The City of Derry Jazz Festival go on sale Friday, January 31 at 9am from the Millenium Forum box office, online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk or by calling 028 7126 4455.