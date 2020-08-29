Van Morrison: Van the Man and me

As Van Morrison turns 75, lifelong fan (and near-namesake) Ivan Little reflects on a six-decade love affair with his music, while, overleaf, Barry Egan recalls the singer's romantic entanglements

Moscow's infamous Ivan the Terrible probably didn't get as hard a time from his critics as Belfast's famous Van the Man. For while Sir Van Morrison, who's 75 on Monday, has thousands of devoted fans in Northern Ireland, there's also a sizeable minority of naysayers who rarely have a good word to say about the province's biggest musical star.