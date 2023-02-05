Van Morrison warns fans after becoming aware of ‘scam accounts’ impersonating him

Van Morrison has warned his fans after becoming aware that a number of "scam accounts” have been impersonating him on social media.

In a statement published on Twitter, the soul singer (77) said his team had become aware of the fraudulent accounts and their attempts to message his fans pretending to be him.

"To all fans: We have been made aware that a number of fraudulent accounts have been set up, impersonating Van and sending out scam messages,” the statement read.

“We have reported and blocked multiple accounts, however we continue to see new fake accounts being made.

“These accounts are commenting on Van's posts, posing as him or someone that is close to him, and either messaging fans directly or asking fans to message them.”

The Belfast-born singer added: “If someone contacts you claiming to be Van Morrison and the account is not verified with a blue tick to the right of the name, please report the account.”

The Brown Eyed Girl crooner’s social media accounts are frequently updated with both his Instagram and Twitter profiles used to promote performances and his latest releases.

Searching ‘Van Morrison’ on Instagram results in a number of sparsely-followed accounts which claim to be his ‘back-up account’ or for ‘friends/family’.

The singer, whose real name is Sir George Ivan Morrison, has highlighted to his fans that he only has ‘official’ accounts on social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Instagram and these are verified through a ‘blue tick.’

A blue or gold tick on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook indicate the account is genuine. They are regularly given to public figures to ensure fans are aware of their legitimacy. While users on Twitter are able to purchase a ‘blue tick’, impersonation is against their guidelines.

"Van Morrison only has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and updates will only ever be posted on these official, verified accounts or on the official Van Morrison website,” continued the singer’s statement.

“Thank you to those who got in touch to inform us that scammers were contacting them via direct message. Please be vigilant and cautious of anyone claiming to be a public figure.”