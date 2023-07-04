Van Morrison warns online impersonators are targeting fans through scam messages

The Belfast entertainer said no one would be contacted directly through social media.

Sir Van Morrison has warned his fans to be vigilant against online impersonators attempting to dupe them using his persona.

The Belfast entertainer issued the warning after learning scammers were contacting followers of his social media accounts in attempts to convince them they were speaking to Morrison himself.

Via his social media accounts, the Brown Eyed Girl singer warned followers that no one from his team would contact them directly via social media.

"It has been brought to our attention that there are a growing number of accounts impersonating Van Morrison and/or members of his team, sending out scam messages,” he said.

"Please be advised that Van Morrison, nor any members of his team including Exile Productions staff will contact any followers directly via social media channels.

"If you are messaged directly, please report and block the account.

"Van Morrison’s only official accounts are on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and any updates will be posted on these official, verified accounts or via the Van Morrison website.”

It comes after Ballymena-born Hollywood actor Liam Neeson told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show in March that he was “terrified” of social media due to impersonators.

Asked if he was ever tempted to create his own social media account, the 70-year-old said he was apprehensive at the thought.

"I’m terrified. There are some people pretending to be me,” he said.