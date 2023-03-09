Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway to front new show following BBC Radio Ulster shake-up

Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway are all set to co-present a new teatime show on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

Radio presenters Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway are set to serve up some teatime entertainment as part of the latest shake up at BBC Radio Ulster.

The broadcasters are teaming up to kick start evenings following a “wider refresh” of the regional station’s schedule which will see Ralph McLean moved to an 8-10pm slot from Monday to Wednesday.

BBC NI has confirmed many of its specialist music programmes, which it says remain at the heart of the evening schedule, will be produced from Radio Foyle.

Vinny and Cate will be inviting listeners to take some “me time at teatime” by indulging in 90 minutes of “fun and fabulosity” from the end of next month.

The duo will be will shaking off the day every Monday to Thursday from 6pm and promise to provide a mix of top tunes, chat and entertaining interviews with famous names.

“I can’t wait to get the programme up and running, it’s going to be brilliant craic,” Vinny said.

"We’ve pretty much been given a blank canvas and we’re planning to bring plenty of colour and chaos to early evenings on BBC Radio Ulster – and Cate is the perfect partner in crime.

"It’ll be more a case of winding each other up than any winding down for the evening.”

Co-presenter Cate said she has already had an “absolute blast” developing the programme as she urged people to listen in and join them for some “giggles and gossip”.

"I love meeting new people and getting to know them, so there will be chat and conversation with celebrities and the like,” she said.

"And we have a bit of a free reign over the music, so expect some pure pop bangers to get your evenings underway.”

The Late Show With Eve Blair will be extended to two hours, broadcasting from 10pm-midnight every Monday to Thursday, as part of the overhaul.

Irish language programme Blas will move to a new 7.30-8pm slot each Monday to Thursday and Blas Ceoil will be given a Thursday evening slot between 8-9pm.

Emma Dunseith, Head of Content Production, BBC Northern Ireland, said the changes showcase the quality and diversity of Radio Ulster.

"It’s about us being there for listeners at different times of the day and week and reflecting what’s going on in their lives as well,” she said.

"There will be much to enjoy and many great programmes to look forward to.

"And we’re so pleased to be doing all of this with a super-talented cast of presenters.”

The changes will see The Ticket, with Kathy Clugston, move to a new Friday afternoon slot between 3-4pm to help listeners plan their weekend with a full update on what’s happening in the world of arts and entertainment – the show promises to feature lots of reviews, previews and guest interviews.

Meanwhile the weekend will start earlier with a new line-up of music programmes fronted by well-known presenters promised for Friday evenings.

Across The Line Introducing with Gemma Bradley has been given an early evening slot each Friday between 6pm-7pm.

Stephen McCauley will be on-air with “brilliantly curated music” in a brand new three hour programme from 7-10pm that will feature tunes from local and international acts as well as live performances.

Friday nights will reach their musical climax with The Mickey Bradley Record Show which will air from 10pm to midnight.

Meanwhile Saturday With John Toal is to be extended by an hour, broadcasting from 11am-1pm and Phil Taggart’s high-energy House Party will have a new slot on Saturday evenings from 6-8pm – it will be followed by Folk Club with Lynette Fay from 8-10pm.

Morning Service on Sundays will begin at 10am followed by Thought for the Week – an edited compilation of reflections from Thought for the Day – presented by Audrey Carville.

Countryside, with Nicola Weir, will build on the success of Farming Matters by revelling in rural affairs in a new Sunday afternoon slot between 2-3pm.

It will be followed by The Culture Café from 3-4pm with Marie Louise Muir and guests.

The new schedule will launch from Monday 24 April.