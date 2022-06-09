Watch: Belsonic music promoter ‘excited to be back at it’ as the festival returns to Ormeau Park

Music lovers across the region are getting ready for one of the biggest events in the summer calendar, which is taking place this month for the first time in three years.

Belsonic last set up stage in Ormeau Park in 2019 but now the series of headline concerts are back with a major line-up.

Joe Dougan is one of the organisers of Belsonic and said that he is excited to see the major music event back up and running.

He said the line-up is “pretty varied” from Iron Maiden and Lewis Capaldi to Tiesto and Scooter.

“It’s a bunch of fairly varied artists this year,” he said.

“This is the biggest thing we do during the year, there are literally hundreds of thousands of people attending these concerts, it’s the biggest of its kind in the country.

“It’s really exciting to be back at it.”

Joe Dougan

Mr Dougan said that this year’s event is the best ticket result they’ve had “in quite a while” with most of the shows currently sold out.

“It’s the first time Iron Maiden has ever played outdoors in Northern Ireland to the best of my knowledge and they have been playing here since the 70s,” he said.

“It’s a really big set up and they always put on a huge and almost theatrical level of performance, Eddie the big man will be out no doubt, and a crashed aeroplane as well apparently, but every night will have its own surprises.

“The production in store for Calvin Harris is also going to be a big one.”

Read more Iron Maiden promise a stormer at Belsonic as Janick Gers explains impact of Belfast musicians on rock heroes

Who is performing during Belsonic?

Metalheads Iron Maiden kick off the festival on Monday, June 13 with support from Shinedown, Airbourne and Tempt. On Thursday (June 16) Gerry Cinnamon will take to the stage, supported by Jake Bugg and the Vistas, before Tiesto hits the decks on Friday evening (June 17). Scottish DJ Calvin Harris will headline the Saturday evening show (June 18) and on Sunday (June 19) Irish rock band Picture This will perform with support from The Vamps.

Dermot Kennedy will be playing the following week, on Thursday evening (June 23) with support from James Vincent McMorrow and on the Friday evening (June 24) Liam Gallagher will perform. German DJ Scooter will be beaming his iconic happy hardcore tracks across Ormeau Park on Saturday evening (June 25) and on Sunday (June 26) Scottish star Lewis Capaldi will perform to close the two-week long festival.

What are the age restrictions for Belsonic events?

Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden, Lewis Capaldi, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy at Belsonic 2022 are over 16s events, however under 16s can attend provided they are signed in with Welfare Officers at the gates on the night and are accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian over the age of 25. A parent or guardian can only sign in a maximum of two under 16’s (minimum age limit of five years of age and must have a ticket). Sign-in is at the gates on the show day from 6pm. Tiësto, Calvin Harris, Gerry Cinnamon and Scooter are strictly 16+ only events, ID is required for entry at the gates. There is no sign-in option for these shows.

What times do Belsonic events start and end at?

Gates open at 6pm and curfew is usually around 11pm, but times will be posted on social media the day of the event.

Where can I buy tickets?

While many of the shows are sold out there are a limited amount left for some of the acts. Tickets are on sale from Katy’s Bar at The Limelight and Ticketmaster (Belfast City Centre), www.ticketmaster.ie, www.belsonic.com and from all Ticketmaster outlets.

How do I get a multi-day ticket for Belsonic?

There are currently no multi-day tickets offered. Single tickets (general admission & VIP tickets where applicable) are on sale to purchase.

Are there cloakroom and or banking facilities on site?

There is no cloakroom or locker facilities on site. If there will be ATM machines on site, it will be posted on Belsonic social media channels.