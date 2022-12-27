Watch: Co Antrim woman’s stunning O Holy Night performance goes viral with more than 600k views

A Co Antrim mum has gone viral on social media after a video of her singing the hymn O Holy Night has been viewed over 600,000 times online.

Blogger Michelle Byrne, runs The Newtownabbey Girl page on Facebook, shared the clip of her singing in St Bernard’s on the Hill Church in Glengormley last week.

Originally posting the 3 minute and 43 seconds performance on Thursday, she said the song was dedicated to “anyone finding Christmas that little bit harder this year”.

“It's not very often I share videos of me singing, but I thought I would share this recording of 'O Holy Night.' I absolutely love this Christmas hymn, there's something so calming and peaceful about it,” she wrote.

“To those that have had a difficult year, remind yourself how far you've come. To those that grieve someone they love; or that person they never met - my candle is lit for you.

“To those that need strength over the coming weeks or months - I pray for you.”

Since she posted the song, over half a million people have now watched the video, with thousands of comments from those praising Michelle for her voice and tens of thousands of likes and reactions.

Writing online, Michelle said she has been left “absolutely blown away by the response”.

“Thank you so much to anyone that has taken the time to listen, share and comment,” she added.

“I can't get back to them all, but I have read them and appreciate every single one. I hope this will continue to bring joy to many people over the coming days. Thank you.”

Her video was inundated with comments from people across Northern Ireland praising her for her singing voice and the performance, with one person even suggesting she “record a Christmas album for next year”.

Annmarie wrote: “It certainly did bring joy. You have a beautiful voice. Thank you for sharing. Happy Christmas.”

Pauline added: “Absolutely beautiful you have such a gorgeous voice thank you for sharing it with us. A happy Christmas to you and all yours.”

Melissa on Facebook said: “Don’t know why you’re reluctant to share your absolutely beautiful voice in more videos. I’ve never heard that song sound better than you did it. Thank you for sharing and you need a recording contract somewhere. Beautifully done.”