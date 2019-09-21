Watch: Daniel O'Donnell performs Co Armagh gig in storage unit

Hundreds turned out on Saturday for the free gig at Storestuff in Brownstown Business Park, which is owned by his son-in-law Gavin Shields.

The performance could be one of his last shows locally as the singer has vowed to cut back on the number of live shows he performs, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Mr Shields (39), is married to Siobhan, the daughter of Daniel's wife Majella.

Daniel O'Donnell sings in storage unit for the first time as he opens his son-in-law's new self-storage business in Portadown on Saturday

Daniel O'Donnell sings in a storage unit.

Daniel also performed a short set at the Country Comes to Town Festival in Portadown on Saturday.