Watch: Danish rockers Volbeat walk off stage at Belfast's Ulster Hall after one song

Musicians Rob Caggiano (L) and Michael Poulsen of Volbeat perform onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Danish rock band Volbeat left fans in Belfast disappointed on Thursday night as they walked off stage at the Ulster Hall during their first song of the night.

Lead singer Michael Poulsen made two attempts to play the band's most recent single 'Pelvis on Fire' before leaving the stage.

As fans were left confused as to what was happening a band representative eventually announced that the performance had been cancelled.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday night the band said that they wanted to "extend our most heartfelt apologies for having to cancel tonight's show in Belfast".

"As many of you know, Michael has been having some throat issues and we ran into multiple technical issues on stage that prevented the band from being able to hear each other play," the statement read.

"While he has mostly recovered his voice at this point, it was decided that had he continued to play the show this way he would have risked blowing out his voice again and having to cancel even more shows.

"We're gutted that we weren't able to perform for you tonight, but we will be back to reschedule the show as soon as we possibly can."

The Ulster Hall has confirmed that all attendees who booked online will be automatically issued a full refund.

“Ulster Hall would like to apologise to all patrons who attended the Volbeat show on Thursday October 3. The band apologise that they were unable to perform as scheduled and have issued a statement via their social channels," a spokesman for the venue said.

"A full refund will be automatically issued to patrons who booked online via the venue. It will take between 5 – 7 days for funds to appear in the account of the lead booker.

"All other ticketholders are advised to contact their original point of purchase to secure a refund.”

A number of fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with many saying they had travelled long distances to see the show.

They said that support acts Baroness and Danko Jones played through the technical issues.

"Well flying over from Newcastle for Volbeat turned out to be a disaster - half of one song and it gets cancelled due to technical issues," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"How did the two bands play before ok but Volbeat couldn't? So disappointing!," another said.

One fan said the audience were left waiting for an explanation.

"To be fair if he was struggling with his throat, he could’ve cancelled yesterday, or came out and said that he was sorry himself or at least someone in the band explained the issues. We were standing there for an extra 30 minutes with no idea what was going on," they said.

"If it's technical issues it would have been spotted at soundcheck. How come both Danko Jones & Baroness played? Danko Jones was absolutely class though..so good. Just so disappointed with the lack of explanation from Volbeat at the gig," said another fan.

The band's Friday night gig at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin is set to go ahead as scheduled.

Volbeat cancelled a gig at the 02 Academy in Bristol last week with support acts taking their place.