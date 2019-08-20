Watch: Five-year-old rocks out with Foo Fighters at Belfast Vital gig

A five-year-old stole the show at the Foo Fighters' Belfast gig when he joined them on stage on Monday night.

First time gig go-er Taylor was invited to dance on stage with the American rockers as they played their Belfast Vital gig at Boucher Playing Fields.

He caught lead singer Dave Grohl's attention from the 35,000 strong crowd with his sign, which read:"I'm Taylor, aged five, first ever gig".

Taylor, who's named after the Foo Fighters' drummer, Taylor Hawkins, showed off his moves to the Fighters' hit, All My Life.

Writing on Twitter, Taylor's mum Nikki thanked the band for the "lifelong memories".

"Our Taylor's first ever gig. Thank you to @foofighters and to all the staff & crowd. You are all so amazing. Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. Lifelong memories made at Vital Belfast last night."