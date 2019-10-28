Watch: Foy Vance releases music video directed by Courteney Cox

Bangor musician Foy Vance has unveiled the music video for his latest single, The Strong Hand, filmed and directed by Friends star Courteney Cox.

The video, shot on a Californian beach, features Foy with his partner and children, Ella, 16, and two-year-old Sonny, as well as a cameo from the Cougar Town actress herself.

Sharing a clip of the music video with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, the 55-year-old wrote: "I LOVE this song. I LOVE the people in this video. I’m lucky to have directed it."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit US sitcom that spanned 10 years, showed her support for the video, remarking that it was "so good".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Courteney first met Foy Vance through her long-term boyfriend, Snow Patrol pianist Johnny McDaid, and the pair have since become close friends.

The actress also shared a video of herself and the singer-songwriter performing a stripped back version of The Strong Hand in the living room of her Malibu beach house.

While the Co Down man sings and strums his acoustic guitar, she tickles the ivories.

This isn't the first time that Courteney has directed one of Vance's music videos.

Foy's track Coco, from his album The Wild Swan, was inspired by Courteney's daughter, Coco Riley Arquette.

The musician, who is signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records, said that as soon as he wrote the song, "it was obvious that Courteney would direct the video".

Courteney was married to Coco’s father, David Arquette, from 1999 to 2013. Following the divorce, she began dating Londonderry musician McDaid.

The actress told People magazine: "Johnny brought Foy into my life a few years ago, and immediately, he became a very close friend. He also got to know my daughter, Coco, and a song was born."

Cox added: "From the first time Foy played Coco for me – and every time I've heard it since – I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably fades with time."