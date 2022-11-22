Watch: Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy wows Dublin crowd during balcony performance

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has wowed a packed crowd in Dublin’s Grafton Street on Tuesday evening performing a number of his hits live.

Singing on the balcony at Bewley’s in front of the crowd of thousands waving their phones in the air, delighted fans joined in with the emotional ballad as the 30-year-old Dublin singer entranced those in attendance.

In a tweet he said: “That was something I will never forget. My hometown and my heart once in a lifetime feeling x.”

Kennedy looks set to claim his second UK Number 1 album this week with Sonder.

The latest record has pulled far ahead of its nearest competition, taking the lead over Taylor Swift’s Midnights by 12,000 chart sales at the midweek stage.

His debut album, Without Fear, is one of the bestselling Irish albums of the 21st century.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Kennedy was first known for his busking career at just the age of 17, before a stratospheric rise when he toured the United States, Australia and Europe to sold-out audiences in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020 he was nominated for international male solo artist of the year at the BRIT Awards and this year won the RTE’s Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2021, for his song Better Days.