Watch: Londonderry singer Meadbh McGinley's charity single for Children's Hospice

A Londonderry singer has written a Christmas song she hopes will be a huge hit for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Meadbh McGinley, who made her music industry debut at the age of 14 with her performance of Snow Patrol’s Run on RTE’s Late Late Christmas Toy Show, has written ‘What’s that Sound’ to raise funds for charity.

Released on Sunday, the track - which is available to download from a range of online music platforms - also features performances from school children and Northern Ireland instrumentalists, Una Dunne and Matthew Crampsey.

Meadbh said she felt compelled to pen the song in order to ensure the charity’s work is not forgotten about, at what is typically a very busy time of year.

“My decision to write a Christmas song for Children’s Hospice was one I arrived on quite naturally,” she explained.

“At this time of year I thought the children would benefit the most from this single. I wanted to raise awareness of the charity as at this time of year it’s easy for us all to get caught up in celebrations that Christmas brings.

“But if we think about the resilience of these children, it’s a reminder of how we can take things for granted.”

The singer added: “It is my mission to raise awareness of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the astounding work that they do — whilst reminding others of the challenges the children and their families face.

“I hope that the release of the song will bring joy to them and their families this Christmas.”

Heather Weir, chief Executive of NI Hospice, praised Meadbh for using her talent to help the charity.

“We are overwhelmed that Maedbh took the time and effort to create ‘What’s that Sound’ with her talented group of singers and musicians to support our work with children,” she said.

“It’s going to raise more awareness of the care we passionately deliver at Children’s Hospice at Christmas and all year round It is a beautiful song and we hope the public will get behind it.”

The song is available to download from Spotify, Amazon Music, SoundCloud and iTunes.

More information can be found at www.nihospice.org/jingle