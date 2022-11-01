Watch: Nadine Coyle gets mixed social media reaction after RTE performance covering Cranberries’ hit Zombie

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has received a mixed reception on social media after covering a version of The Cranberries' iconic hit, Zombie on RTE’s Ultimate Irish Playlist show.

The Derry singer was taking part in the Halloween show which celebrated the greatest Irish hits of all time by counting down the top 20 songs as voted by listeners of RTE 2fm.

The 1994 hit by The Cranberries, penned by the late Dolores O'Riordan, came top of the list which included the likes of The Pogues – Fairytale of New York, U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name and The Undertones - Teenage Kicks – all voted in the top ten greatest Irish tunes of all time.

However, what really got users on social media talking was 37-year-old Nadine’s interpretation of the protest song about the Troubles, in response to an IRA bombing in Warrington which killed two children in 1993.

Some users praised the Northern Irish singer for her intense performance of the song, while others were slightly less complimentary to the former Popstars: The Rivals contestant.

The performance led to the singer trending on Twitter across the island as the show got people talking.

One user on Twitter, referencing Ms Coyle’s infamous TV moment when she was kicked off the Irish version of Popstars wrote: “There was me thinking the whole lying about her age saga was the worst thing Nadine Coyle would ever do on RTE. I was wrong…”

Another added: “What on earth were the people who put the programme together thinking when they chose Nadine Coyle to perform Zombie?? She just wasn't the person to do it justice.”

Some however were quick to praise the singer for her version of the smash hit, with one social media user saying: “To be entirely fair to Nadine Coyle, that was magnificent. She’s always bound to take some flak from those who think they’re experts but you could clearly see how much work she put into that performance.”

Another wrote: “Everybody putting Nadine Coyle down for her version of Zombie. I think she delivered a great performance. She's not Dolores, and didn't try to be. Good for her.”