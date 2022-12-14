Watch: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi front new Tourism Ireland video highlighting top Northern Ireland tourist spots

Titanic Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway are featured in a new Tourism Ireland video fronted by singers Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

The video promoting the entire island of Ireland sees the Irish and Scottish pals enjoying some of the best tourist spots in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about Northern Ireland in the 56 second video, former One Direction star Horan says: “Every time I go there [Belfast] it just keeps getting better gig venues and the Titanic museum and the Game of Thrones thing happening in there.”

Joining the fun is Someone You Loved hitmaker Capaldi, who tagged along with Horan as part of his documentary Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar.

The video also highlights some of the best locations in the Republic of Ireland, including the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

In the video, Niall Horan adds: “What fills my heart about Ireland? Well, it's home to me obviously.

“The older I've gotten, the more it's become a part of me. The music, culture, our welcoming nature. You get very proud when you travel, that's what I've noticed.”

Lewis Capaldi said: “Visit Ireland, for it's the country of good times and smiles.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, added: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to share our latest video, starring Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi describing some of their favourite moments and experiences on the island of Ireland.

“It’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our world-class visitor attractions, our spectacular scenery and vibrant music scene.

“We hope that the video will inspire viewers to follow in Niall’s and Lewis’ footsteps and come and visit in 2023.”