Watch: Ryan McMullan performs spine-tingling version of Belfast City at Titanic Museum

Stars take to stage at tourist venues for NI showcase

Top country singer Ryan McMullan has given a spine-tingling performance of his popular song Belfast City at a special event hosted at the Titanic Museum.

A virtual event for media last week that brought together some of our most talented musicians to perform at iconic Northern Irish tourism locations.

This included a performance at the Titanic Museum from Ryan, who hails from Portaferry and has toured with Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol.

Armed with just a guitar, his incredible voice, and a virtual audience, Ryan showed why he’s one of the best live performers in the business.

The event also featured music recitals streamed from the beautifully decorated Ulster Folk Museum in Holywood.

While the doors are currently closed at the landmark tourist attraction, media participants were brought on a virtual tour through some of Northern Ireland’s leading tourism venues.

Media were transported from their armchairs to the surroundings of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens to explore the stand-out food and drink that is making Northern Ireland a must-visit destination.

Simon Dougan MBE, a leading chef and managing director of Yellow Door was joined by NI Food ambassador, chef and radio broadcaster Paula McIntyre MBE for a walk through of some of Northern Ireland’s finest local producers and ingredients.

Musical recitals were performed against the backdrop of the beautifully decorated Ulster Folk Museum in Holywood.

A moving performance featured ROE, the 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Londonderry, who has performed at Glastonbury, alongside Belfast-born Neil Martin, a composer whose work has been performed across the world from Ground Zero to The Royal Albert Hall.

The media event was brought to a close against the backdrop of The MAC, where Belfast-born West End singer Rachel Tucker performed in the empty theatre.

County Down’s Patrick Kielty and Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell also joined hosts Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips to explore just what makes ‘home’ so special to them.

Tourism NI Director of Marketing Naomi Waite said: “This virtual event has brought to life some of the very best of Northern Ireland.

“It paid tribute to our wonderful venues and tourism attractions, as well as our outstanding food and drink and the giant spirit of our people. We are grateful to journalists for their support at this event, which recognised the resilience of our people.

“While things certainly look different at the moment, one thing that won’t change is the giant welcome you will receive from us when it is safe to do so."