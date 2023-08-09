Watch: Thousands party as organisers say Féile Dance Night prevented ‘unwanted and destructive’ bonfires

Feile dance night in the Falls Park in west Belfast on August 8th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Over 10,000 people packed into Falls Park in west Belfast on Tuesday night as some of the world’s top musicians including DJ Ben Nicky thrilled the crowds in attendance at Féile an Phobail.

It comes as organisers of the festival highlighted the event’s ability to divert young people away from bonfires which were traditionally held in the city on August 8 to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.

Féile director Kevin Gamble said: “Last night, over 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for our Féile Dance Night.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires.

“Last night the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

Watch: 10,000 young people gather at Falls Park for Feile dance night

“In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Féile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, Belfast was bonfire free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.

“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on 8th August is significant, as well as the positive images of young people enjoying themselves emanating from the Falls Park, there is also a considerable benefit to the local economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Féile.

“Over the last 35 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes.

“I want to specifically praise the young people who attended. They conducted themselves fantastically and they deserved a great night. They are an absolute credit to themselves and to the community.

“Féile will continue to work hard along with others to provide our young people with real positive alternatives and a platform to showcase all that is good about Belfast.”