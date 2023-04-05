Watch: Veteran UUP politician sings Frank Sinatra hit during council retirement speech

A veteran Ulster Unionist member of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has bowed out of the political stage at his final meeting by bursting into Frank Sinatra’s epic: ‘I Did It My Way’.

In a retiring speech, Councillor Alex Baird reflected on his 18 years in post with fondness, but also criticised elements of the current mandate for displaying disrespect in the Chamber, urging them to be “house-trained in the political sense” if re-elected.

He described arriving in Enniskillen in October, 1966, for his first job with the drainage office, having left school the previous summer and “now, some 56-plus years later, I’m making a retirement speech in the council”.

First elected for Erne West in 2005, councillor Baird told members: “I can honestly say I have thoroughly enjoyed my time, but all good things must come to an end, or in other words – jump before you’re pushed.

“I believe the time has come for me to step aside and make way for a younger person.”

He described the two terms he served as council chair as: “The highlight of my political career, and I thank my party colleagues past and present for putting their trust in me.”

Of the council itself, he said: “Over the years we as councillors got to know each other, and respect – whether grudging or genuine – was established.

“As politicians, we naturally had our differences on policy and sometimes disagreed, but in a mannerly and generally courteous and respectful way.

“Unfortunately, in the current mandate, the Chamber has become a less pleasant and respectful forum than it used to be.

“There has been disrespect toward fellow councillors, chairs, committee chairs and officers.

“There has been disregard for Standing Orders, and even an air of toxicity at times.

“Like wider society, the council has rules which must be adhered to.

“I hope those responsible have learned from their experiences and, if re-elected in the new mandate, will become house-trained in the political sense.”

Councillor Baird felt the Covid-19 pandemic response had been handled well by the council but “the remote meetings had a negative and detrimental effect on relations”.

He added: “It should be noted that many relationships were established and barriers broken down in the pre-meetings.”

He thanked the council officers and his party colleagues, past and present, and paid particular tribute to his wife, Joy, who: “Was always beside me or behind me giving me support. I couldn’t have done what I did without her.”

Looking to the future, councillor Baird said: “I don’t know what it holds for me, but I intend to relax initially and spend more time with my grandchildren.”

Concluding on the subject of regrets, councillor Baird said he’d had a few, before bursting into a rendition of ‘I Did It My Way’.