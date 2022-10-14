Watch: Young boy joins Christy Moore for duet during Armagh gig as clip goes viral

A video showing a young boy joining Irish music icon Christy Moore on stage in Armagh on Thursday evening has gone viral on social media after being viewed almost 120,000 times.

The young boy named Mícéal can be seen in the video walking on stage, shaking the hand of the folk singer and then expertly singing along to the classic tune Nancy Spain, as the crowd is left stunned and delighted.

According to the boy’s mother, who also shared a clip of the magical moment, the young boy has been singing the songs of Christy Moore “before he could talk”.

"I’m his Mammy. To everyone there who cheered him, stood for him and came up to him afterwards, you’ll never know how happy you made him,” Dearbhla Bennett wrote on Twitter.

"He’s been singing Christy since before he could talk, and Christy has replied to every letter Míceál wrote him. Christy is a living legend.”

The 77-year-old folk singer is back in Northern Ireland for a series of gigs after having last performed in the province five years ago.

Moore sold out live shows in Derry, Armagh, Newcastle and Belfast back in 2017.

He released his new album Flying into Mystery, worldwide on the November 19 last year, after winning a lifetime achievement award at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards just a few days earlier.

Taking to Twitter himself praising the young boy he sang with, Mr Moore wrote: “I was delighted to sing a tune with young Mícéal in Armagh last night - our tradition is in safe hands. Christy.”