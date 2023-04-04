We are so excited to do this all again: Alexandra Burke expecting second child

Alexandra Burke has announced she is expecting another baby with her partner Darren Randolph.

The 34-year-old former winner of The X Factor gave birth to her first child with the 35-year-old Irish footballer last year.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “We are so excited to do this all again”, alongside a picture of them smiling as Randolph cradles Burke’s baby bump from behind.

They revealed the birth of their first child, which they refer to as “Grape” on social media, on Instagram in July 2022 after posting an image of their baby’s feet alongside a touching caption.

At the time, Burke wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

The news of Burke’s second pregnancy sparked messages of congratulations from a number of famous faces, including Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison who wrote: “Omg! Congratulations babes.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo commented: “Wow!!” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Model Daisy Lowe also wished the couple well, writing: “Ahhhh yay!!! So happy for you and your gorgeous growing family.”

Since winning The X Factor after duetting with Beyonce, Burke has forged a successful career in music and the West End.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she made it to the final with professional partner Gorka Marquez.

Randolph currently plays for AFC Bournemouth and the Republic of Ireland national team.