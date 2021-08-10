‘We feared it was game over for gigs’, admits music promoter as Tom Jones to kick off Custom House Square shows

A promoter of the Custom House Square gigs in Belfast has said Tuesday night’s opening show featuring singing legend Sir Tom Jones will be ‘emotional’ for both fans and people working in the events industry after a two-year break from live music.

Speaking from the site ahead of the hugely anticipated show, Joe Dougan admitted he feared for the industry at the height of the pandemic and even thought it was 'game over' for gigs.

And he said that despite some negative responses to their safety requirements for ticket holders, including proof of their Covid-19 status and a pop-up vaccination clinic, gig-goers were 'voting with their feet' and supporting their initiatives to kickstart live music events.

“We haven’t done an outdoor show on this site for two years now, so to be here today, gearing up for this show, is a really big deal,” said Joe.

“Already there is a queue of people getting vaccinations done and to be honest, it’s pretty emotional to be back and to see everyone hard at work and feeling so excited about the opening show.

“I’ve been doing this now for 16 years but some of the people on site have been doing it for 40 years. The biggest problem for us over the last year and a half has been that we wanted to work and weren’t able to.

“We love what we do and get enjoyment and dignity from our work, so it was very difficult to have that taken away from us.”

Joe said that with all indoor and outdoor shows called off and the Executive’s start/stop approach to the return of live music, he feared for the future of the industry. But the success of the vaccination programme, he said, brought hope and had been a significant factor in the reopening of the industry.

“We were worried that this might be a semi-permanent situation and everyone across events-based industries were scared,” he said.

“It’s a credit to the incredible job of the NHS vaccination programmes in Northern Ireland and the UK that we are where we are now, at least on the right path.

“But for a time, we definitely thought it was game over for us.”

Back in May, Joe attended one of the UK’s research events, the BRIT Awards at the 02 in London and said it gave him a glimpse of how the Covid status entry criteria would work. He described it as an ‘amazing’ experience, particularly when the ‘thunder of the PA system’ kicked in .

He said it was emotional to see people hugging their friends and sharing a communal experience, pointing out that the shared aspect of going to gigs was something music fans had been missing throughout the pandemic.

Watching their partners in England introduce Covid status requirements proved to the promoters of the Custom House Square and Belsonic gigs that it was ‘certainly doable’, albeit with challenges. To attend this year’s shows, gig-goers must provide evidence of full vaccination (with the second at least 14 days prior to the event), or proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test, (taken no more than 48 hours before arrival to the event) or proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days of self-isolation following the event).

“We had a certain amount of negativity at the start,” said Joe, “but most of that was from people who didn’t have tickets.

“We’ve had the bare minimum of refund requests which means people are voting with their feet. It seems music fans are holding onto their tickets which is testament to the broad support we have for these measures.

“Concert goers understand our plight; that we need to be careful and safeguard our industry as well as the people going to the gigs.”

With the Welsh legend Tom Jones kicking things off, in front of a crowd of 5,000 fans, other gigs set to take place include James Arthur, Fontaines DC, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Kodaline and Scooter.

“We’re delighted that someone of Tom Jones’ status is opening this run of shows,” said Joe. “He’s the first major international act to play on this island in a year and a half.

“We had him play at Custom House Square back in 2012 and it was one of the best gigs I’ve ever been to; a masterclass in performance.

“That shared experience of watching a gig is irreplaceable and we’re all so excited that our shows are finally taking place.”