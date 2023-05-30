‘We were the right band at the right time’: Ash frontman reflects on iconic Waterfront gig with Bono, Hume and Trimble

Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble (left), U2 singer Bono, and SDLP leader John Hume on stage for the 'YES' concert at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in 1998

It was an iconic moment in recent history as pop met politics in the push for the peace process to work in Northern Ireland.

Ash frontman Tim Wheeler, U2 singer Bono, Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble and SDLP supremo John Hume showing a united front with a symbolic gesture of joining hands in 1998.

The past month has seen all sorts of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement with high profile visitors to our shores.

Now Downpatrick-born Tim (46) will take part in another at the Output Belfast conference tomorrow in conversation with BBC’s Marie-Louise Muir, telling the story of the iconic Ash and U2 concert in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall a quarter of a century ago.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph on the eve of the event, Tim said it meant a lot to him and his bandmates to play some part to promote the peace accord.

“I was very proud that we were involved and also I feel like we were the right band at the right place and time,” he said.

“We were young and from the north and we’re doing a show with U2 from the south and a bit older, so I think we were a vital part of it to make the whole thing work.

“We got offered the chance to try to help change things in Northern Ireland and we always felt that music was a great way of bringing people together and it really worked that day as well.

“Music concerts in Northern Ireland were one place where most of the time all sides would be together and just forgetting about everything, so that’s one magic thing about music.

“It’s something that really transformed the country, it might be far from perfect but it’s so different now to what we grew up with.

“We were of a generation who were born in the Troubles so we didn’t know anything different, it was a big chance to get peace and so many people made massive compromises and it was a really big step for the country.

“It was important to get the youth voting because it was for their future. I think Hume and Trimble were thinking a lot about the next generation to come, how it would affect them.”

Tim also revealed that the momentous concert was assembled at short notice in a bid to encourage young people to vote ‘Yes’ for the Agreement.

He added: “The way I understand it, the idea came from John Hume’s team chatting with Bono, they really felt like they needed something positive to push the vote into being something really decisive, it needed to be a really strong majority to really work.

“The gig itself was quite chaotic! I mean, U2 just showed up with none of their own gear and just borrowed ours — how many superstar bands of that size just come and do that? It was just crazy. They were like one of the biggest bands in the planet at that time. It was an amazing day and I guess the one thing I really remember was just how last minute the whole thing was and how urgent and important it felt.

“It was really great to be involved as well, it was great to represent young Northern Irish folks and kids.

“U2 were complete superstars and then you have these massive political figures as well with David Trimble and John Hume, so it was definitely a day out of the ordinary.”

Tim’s talk is the Closing Keynote event at Output Belfast, which has joined forces with the AVA Festival to bring the biggest music conference Belfast has ever seen to the Cathedral Quarter.

Among the other events is ‘ATL Introducing: Dance Music — How to get started and how to break through’ hosted by BBC Radio Ulster’s Across The Line presenter Gemma Bradley.

She said: “I think over the last few years the music industry here has grown and there are definitely more opportunities.

“You’re seeing a lot more diverse nights being run genre-wise and there’s a lot of new talent coming through. And events like Output are great to showcase that, it’s vital for young acts really as they are put in a room with industry people that have flown over and you don’t get that opportunity every day.”

Output Belfast is free to attend with events throughout tomorrow from 10am to 5pm, followed by a full evening of live music for the Output Belfast Evening Showcase (7.30pm to late), taking place across nine Cathedral Quarter venues.

Visit www.outputbelfast.com/fullschedule for details.