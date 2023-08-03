Welcoming world to the west: Féile an Phobail’s 35 years of longing for acceptance

Established in 1988 during the Troubles, the community festival focuses on the positives but it’s not without its controversies, writes Mark Bain

In 1988 Féile an Phobail was established as a direct response to the Troubles. It saw a humble parade of floats through the west of the city, an open air street party in Dunville Park and a few day trips to the seaside for pensioners living in the area, and a few outings for young people.