West Belfast DJ signs with Atlantic Records, joining Ed Sheeran and Coldplay at label

A west Belfast DJ has said he is “completely buzzing” to be signed by Atlantic Records, joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Coldplay as one of the global label’s artists.

Pearce Kelly (24), who works as a classroom assistant, said the news has yet to sink in after he learned in March that the prestigious record label was interesting in joining forces with him.

“It doesn’t feel real. I just can’t wait until [the news is] out and everyone knows, then I think it will properly sink in,” he said, speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the announcement.

Born and raised in west Belfast, Pearce, who is a resident DJ at Thompsons Garage, Belfast, for over a year, has been interested in DJing and electronic music since he was 12 and got his first set of decks at age 14.

“My dad was really into the rave and electronic scene in the 1980s and 1990s. He used to go to all these heavy, hard trance raves, so I was always brought up around dance music,” he recalled.

“When I was 12, that’s when I found dubstep, and then I took an interest in actually DJing. When I got my decks at 14, I didn’t have a clue and ended up doing a course to help me.

“Then I started a SoundCloud account. It started getting some good traction, but I actually got deleted because of a copyright issue around my stage name,” he said, laughing.

“I started a new one, which took about a year to take off. I released a song called Over Now, which just blew up and I started to get a following off it.”

Pearce’s deal with the US-based Atlantic Records came about through chance after someone at the label discovered a track Pearse initially released via SoundCloud under a different name.

“I produced a track which wasn’t the type of song I usually would make, so I posted it on a separate page with a couple of friends. But I started to gain lots of traction,” he added.

“Then, randomly one day, I get this message on Instagram.”

Pearce said the message was from a VP at Atlantic Records who said they were interested in speaking with him about a possible signing. Surprised, he initially thought it was a scam.

“I genuinely thought it was someone messing about, [but] then next thing I know I’m on Zoom meetings with these people. They said they really liked my work and were really interested in the music coming out of Northern Ireland.”

Pearce’s new record deal is for four singles, which he will produce and create under Atlantic Records. The first is due to be released at the end of June.

However, Pearce is not betting everything on his new professional DJ career just yet.

“I’ve told the school I work in and they’re fine with it. I’ve actually just confirmed to go back, but I’m going to see how the summer goes with everything,” he added.