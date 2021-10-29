Westlife announce concerts at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh for 2022

Westlife have announced a date at the Aviva for summer 2022

Westlife have announced a date at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, July 8 2022 as part of their upcoming world tour.

The legendary Irish pop group made the announcement this morning.

Excitement was building this week after the concert’s promoters MCD announced that a special gig was coming to the stadium for the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at today’s launch, the band’s lead singer Shane Filan said the group cannot wait to perform live in Dublin again.

Nicky Bryne said it has been a challenging period for everyone and the upcoming gig is "brilliant" and a sign that things are returning to normal.

They will also be playing Pairc Ui Chaoimh on August 12 and 13.

It's been over three years since the group played their last gig in Croke Park and Byrne said they "can't wait to get back into rehearsals".

Westlife are the latest in the list of star acts who will be playing in Ireland next year.

Recently Ed Sheeran announced he will be playing a number of dates in Croke Park, Cork, Limerick and Belfast across April and May.

American pop sensation Billie Eilish will play four nights in Dublin and Belfast in June.

Meanwhile, David Gray, JLS, Iron Maiden and Elbow are also scheduled to play Irish gigs in 2022.

It comes as Westlife have recently reformed and recorded their 12th album.

Interestingly the latest album was recorded remotely, with band’s members Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne all recording their vocals separately.