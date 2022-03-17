Westlife announce two shows for Belfast later this year as part of new tour

Westlife have announced plans to return to Belfast’s SSE Arena in December 2022 as part of their upcoming ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour.

Tickets for the Belfast shows, on December 15 and 16, will be on sale from Friday March 25 at 9am.

The popular boy band hold the record for the most shows played by any band in the SSE Arena in Belfast clocking up 65 shows to date.

Following on from their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour -which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries- Westlife is set to kick off their latest tour in the summer including an already sold-out headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce new dates being added to The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans.”

“After the last 2 years, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No 1.

They have had 33 No 1 albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Westlife’s new album ‘Wild Dreams’ is out now.