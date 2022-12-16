Westlife Belfast: SSE Arena stage times, setlist, how to get there and rules for concertgoers

Westlife perform to a sell out crowd at the See Arena in Belfast on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Westlife are set to play another three nights at the SSE Arena in Belfast as part of the group’s Wild Dreams Tour.

The band previously announced shows at the SSE Arena for December 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries.

Sadly Mark has missed tour dates in Ireland as he was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Sligo native took to Instagram to reveal his disappointment ahead of the show on Thursday.

He said: "Hey Ireland! It breaks my heart that I can’t be there tonight in Belfast (and all the shows I’ve missed!) to party with you all and perform on stage with the three boys.

"Please have the time of your lives for me, I’ll be there with you all in spirit and will see you soon."

"Love, Mark x."

The Irish pop kings kicked off their tour in the summer performing across the UK & Ireland including an already sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

Westlife have established themselves as the world’s biggest band of the 21st century, having sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

Overall, the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Doors:

6.30pm with support scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

Common 2022 setlist:

1. Starlight

2. Uptown Girl

3. When You're Looking Like That

4. Fool Again

5. If I Let You Go

6. My Love

7. Swear It Again

8. An ABBA cover

9. What About Now (Daughtry cover)

10. Mandy (Scott English cover)

11. What Makes a Man

12. Queen of My Heart/Unbreakable/I'm Already There

13. World of Our Own

14. Flying Without Wings

Encore:

15. Hello My Love

16. You Raise Me Up (Secret Garden cover)

How to get to the SSE Arena:

The SSE Arena is situated at 2 Queens Quay in Belfast.

It is conveniently located in Belfast's Titanic Quarter, close to major road, rail, sea, and air links.

Translink Metro and Airport Express stop at the SSE Arena.

The arena is also only one mile from Central and Great Victoria Street with Dublin only two hours away by train.

If you’re walking from the City Centre it is only minutes away when you cross the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

If you’re walking from Titanic railway you can cross the bypass, turn left and the arena will be close by on the left.

It is within walking distance to the City Centre. The arena always suggests you leave plenty of time for your journey.

The Odyssey Trust Company has 1,500 on-site car park spaces.

This car park is a shared facility for the whole complex and runs on a first come first served basis including disabled parking spaces.

Rules for concertgoers:

The SSE website states in terms of admission and re-admission: “No person shall be admitted into any event in the Arena without holding a valid ticket to the event.

“The SSE Arena, Belfast reserves the right to refuse admission of intoxicated patrons. Persons denied entry into the facility will not be offered a refund. Once inside the Arena patrons who become intoxicated are subject to ejection from the event.

“Persons who fail to abide by Arena policies are subject to ejection from the facility. Any person who is violating Arena policy will be asked to correct their behaviour. If they fail to do so in a timely fashion, ejection will occur. Individuals who have been ejected must vacate the Arena property.

“Any person seen using a laser pointer will be escorted out of an event.

“The SSE Arena, Belfast operates a no re-admission policy. For security purposes once visitors have entered the venue they may not leave and re-enter.”

Food and drink:

Neither food nor drink can be taken into the arena from outside the building. A range of hot and cold food and drinks are available throughout the Arena.

Professional-type cameras such as DSLR’s with a zoom lens are not allowed.

Other prohibited items include but are not limited to: bottles, cans, sticks, air horns, weapons or offensive items, lasers, pyrotechnic articles, illegal drugs or noxious substances, professional cameras, sound and/or video recording devices, selfie sticks, helium balloons and umbrellas.