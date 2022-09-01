Westlife release more tickets for Belfast SSE Arena shows due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Westlife rocked Wembley for the first time ever on Saturday night. Photo: PA Media.

Extra tickets are due to go on sale for Westlife’s The Wild Dreams tour due to take place in December.

Tickets for their shows on December 15, 16, 17 and 18 will go on sale next Wednesday September 7 due to “phenomenal demand” by fans, the promoter has said.

They will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster outlets from 9am.

The group hold the record for the most shows played at the SSE at a staggering 65.

Seated tickets are priced respectively at £95, £65 and £49 while general admission tickets are £60.

Their current tour starts in the summer and also includes a sold-out show at London’s Wembley stadium.

The band members Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian have now sold over 55 million records around the world and remain the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No. 1.