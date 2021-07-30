Westlife to play exclusive Belfast gig in August for Radio 2 Live

Westlife are to perform an exclusive gig for a small audience of fans in Belfast next month as part of Radio 2 Live.

The record-breaking Irish band join Texas, Manic Street Preachers and Steps in a UK-wide line-up, which will see one act perform in a major city.

The four free gigs will be broadcast on Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer in September, bringing live music direct to fans after being unable to attend concerts in venues for over a year.

Westlife, who have often referred to Belfast as their second home, will play on Thursday, August 26 in front of an intimate gathering of fans. The venue will be announced at a later date but a spokeswoman for the BBC said it would be a central Belfast location.

Tickets are being allocated via a ballot following registration at bbc.co.uk/radio2live, which for Westlife is open until 8am on Saturday, July 31. Registrations for Texas, Steps and Manic Street Preachers are now closed. Allocations for each are weighted, with more going to those living closer to the city location of each concert. Full terms and conditions are on the website www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/radio-2-live-westlife.

Westlife said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s Radio 2 Live. Our show at Hyde Park in 2019 was such a highlight for us and we can’t wait to do something a little different this time.”

The concert announcement was made on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Friday morning by host Zoe Ball. The three other shows had been announced previously, with the Westlife gig completing the line-up. Texas will play Glasgow on Thursday, August 5, Steps will perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 10 and Manic Street Preachers will stage their gig in Cardiff on Thursday, August 12.

Radio 2 Live will be the first live gigs with an audience from the network since Radio 2 In Concert with Dido at Maida Vale on December 9, 2019. The performances will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and hear on BBC Sounds from Saturday, September 11, with special highlights shows on Radio 2 from 8-10pm on Saturday, September 11 and from 7-9pm on Sunday, September 12.

Westlife performed for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2019. The group has sold over 55 million records worldwide. They are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK charts at number one and overall have had 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

All the events will be managed in line with Covid guidelines at the time, and ticket holders must adhere to any restrictions in place at their venue locations on the dates of the recordings.