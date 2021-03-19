'When the live shows stopped, it hit very hard': NI performers on how they've coped being away from the stage
It's been one of toughest years ever for the music industry, with virtually no gigs in the 12 months since the pandemic arrived. Linda Stewart talks to three performers about how they have coped being away from the stage
Linda Stewart
Indie-electro pop singer-songwriter ROE (22), aka Roisin Donald from Derry, has been self-employed as a full-time musician for the past two years, touring with Snow Patrol and performing at festivals like Glastonbury, Electric Picnic and South by South West. She has spent lockdown with her parents and two brothers.