Who is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Swedish singer Loreen has been named as a bookmakers’ favourite to be crowned winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 grand final being held in Liverpool this week.

The 39-year-old star is returning to compete for her country more than a decade after triumphing at the 2012 contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria.

Loreen, who has been given odds of 10/11 by Betfair, will compete with her new track Tattoo, written by the same team behind Euphoria, after winning the Melodifestivalen competition – Sweden’s televised selection process for Eurovision.

Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest (Matt Crossick/PA) — © Matt Crossick

Finland sits in second place with odds of 11/5 for their act, rapper and singer Kaarija, who will perform his track Cha Cha Cha.

Third place goes to France for their entry La Zarra, who has been giving 6/1 odds for her song Evidemment.

Reigning champions Ukraine are currently placed in fourth with odds of 12/1 for their latest entry, electronic duo Tvorchi, who will perform their song Heart Of Steel.

Last year, Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra swept to victory with their track Stefania.

The UK came in second place with singer-songwriter Sam Ryder’s uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

His success meant the UK was chosen to host this year’s competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine as it continues to face the Russian invasion.

Mae Muller will attempt to follow in Ryder’s footsteps with her track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.

The 25-year-old singer has been given odds of 55/1 by Betfair, currently putting her in 10th place.

Kalush Orchestra and Ryder have been confirmed as performers at the grand final on May 13.