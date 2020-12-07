Why singer Brigid O'Neill nearly didn't release her powerful song of domestic violence
Co Down songwriter Brigid O'Neill tells Editor at Large Gail Walker how she needed to summon up courage to put out her single, Leaving, and how her husband, former DPP Barra McGrory, convinced her to become a full-time musician
Gail Walker
Brigid O'Neill may have been a relatively late-starter when it came to writing her own songs, but her exquisite melodies and powerful themes are now attracting a great deal of attention.