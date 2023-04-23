Woman threw glass at singer in Belfast bar and destroyed guitar bought with Taylor Swift tip

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernán Heffron with Taylor Swift at the Tipsy Bird in Belfast.

The PSNI has said a woman was responsible for throwing a pint glass at a musician as he performed in a Belfast city centre bar and she was issued with a community resolution notice.

Tiernán Heffron shared a post on Facebook explaining that as he was setting up for a gig in a bar on Friday night someone threw a pint glass at his face.

A guitar he purchased thanks to a “kind gift” given to him by Taylor Swift was also destroyed during the alleged attack.

He said: “Last night, while I was setting up for my gig at a bar in Belfast City centre, I was assaulted in a completely unprovoked attack.

“Without warning, after being harassed for 20 minutes, I got an empty pint glass threw at my face with full force which connected and smashed and also cracking and breaking my guitar.

“This wasn't just any guitar it meant a lot to me, this is the guitar that I bought with the kind tip that Taylor Swift gave me the night I met her and I really loved it and it's now unfixable.

“No musician should EVER have to deal with something traumatic like this happening, while simply out doing their job.”

Police confirmed they received a report shortly after 10pm of an assault at licensed premises at Fountain Lane in Belfast City Centre on Friday, April 21.

The report stated that a woman had thrown a glass at a musician who was performing in the premises.

The woman was identified and spoken to by police and with the agreement of the injured party, a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) was issued.

A Community Resolution, as a disposal, may be applied to deal with minor offences.

According to the PSNI, “this method of disposal is aimed at delivering effective and proportionate Criminal Justice outcomes, which meet the needs and expectations of victims and communities, whilst maintaining accountability”.

Tiernán was gigging in Belfast previously when he was told the pop sensation had just arrived with her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pair were accompanied by dozens of cast and crew from the TV adaptation of Conversations with Friends, at the glamorous wrap party.

Alwyn is one of the stars of the new drama, which had been filming in Northern Ireland for several months.

Tiernán, who has a regular Friday night slot, was stunned to see the multi-Grammy award-winner take to the dancefloor to Shake It Off during his performance.

But there was a bigger shock to come when Swift approached him to ask for a selfie and how she could follow his music.

The American superstar then gave the musician an undisclosed tip to thank him for entertaining her.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the time, Tiernán, who writes his own material as well as doing covers, said his feet hadn’t touched the ground since meeting Swift and that it had been the “best moment” of his life.