Wrestling icon Chris Jericho hails Belfast fans ahead of Ulster Hall birthday gig in November

It’s a double celebration for wrestling star Chris Jericho as he promises to rock Belfast with the return of Fozzy.

The band will play their biggest venue here yet at the Ulster Hall on November 9 — the same day as the former WWE legend’s birthday — as part of their UK and Ireland Save the World tour.

Now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jericho can’t wait to get back to Belfast, which he says has the “rowdiest fans”.

He said: “The best part of it is, it’s going to be my birthday — it’s Jericho’s birthday celebration in Belfast. We were in Belfast last year and we had an amazing show at the Limelight.

“It was jam-packed and I was there again in the summer for my spoken word show — The Chronicles of Jericho.

“It’s one of Fozzy’s best cities, Belfast is one of my favourite cities, it really is, we are excited.

“Because it was such a success last time we wanted to go to a bigger place, go out with a bigger support band with Escape the Fate, and go out on a bigger day which of course is Jericho’s birthday. How could you not want to be there for that?”

The band was formed in Atlanta in 1999 by frontman Jericho, lead guitarist Rich Ward and drummer Frank Fontsere. The tour is in support of their new album, Boombox.

Jericho remembers past gigs here visits here with enthusiasm.

“Belfast knows how to rock and they know how to have a great time and it’s perfect for what Fozzy does and what I’m all about.”

Jericho is perhaps best known for his glittering career at WWE where he won many world championships and was the company’s first undisputed champion.

Born in Manhasset, New York, he primarily grew up in Canada, and is the son of ice hockey player Ted Irvine.

Jericho recently suffered an injury to his throat during a match but has assured his fans he is getting back to full voice.

He added: “Things have been going really good, but when you hurt your throat the way I did, I thought when the bruise went away you go back to singing the way you did.

“It doesn’t work that way, it’s like if you are marathon runner and tear your knee up, when it gets better you aren’t back in the marathon the next day. You have to work your way up to it.

“So there were a lot of vocal exercises, relearning how to sing basically. It’s not 100% but we had a great rehearsal this week.

“Not only is my voice coming back and it sounds great, but the parts that are still a little too hard we have three other singers in the band and we are really relying on each other which actually brings a whole other element of chemistry to us.”

Performing live is something that Jericho is used to, whether it’s in the wrestling ring or with Fozzy, but he says the reaction of the crowd is how he measures the success of his performance.

“Sometimes I’m asked if I had to choose one which would you do, but I don’t have to choose, I do both and I love both.

“The most important thing is when you are in front of a live crowd, that electricity, it doesn’t matter if it’s wrestling or music — it’s that natural drug that keeps you going.

“There is such a dichotomy between wrestling and music, they are both very aggressive forms of entertainment that are very much contingent on the reactions you get from the crowd.

“Anyone that’s seen Fozzy before knows how much of a fun experience it is and how much of a party it really is.”

As well as wrestling and singing, Jericho also has a podcast, runs a wrestling cruise, acts and is a New York Times bestselling author.

So how does he fit it all in?

“I pick and choose the things I want to do, so that everything I do I have great passion for.

“It’s all time management, and if you are really exited about what you are doing, it’s not a hassle.”

One of the most special moments of his career has been having Judas, one of Fozzy’s songs, as his entrance music in AEW.

“We always were cognisant of keeping Fozzy and wrestling separate. When we first started, a lot of people thought Fozzy was some kind of gimmick or vanity project and it never was the case.

“So we kept them separate. But when I left WWE and went to New Japan Pro Wrestling I needed an entrance song and I thought, we’ve been trying to get Fozzy to Japan for 20 years, maybe if I walked to the ring in the Tokyo Dome in front of 50,000 people with a Fozzy song, people will book us there.

“That didn’t happen, but what did happen was I ended up getting a really cool ring song that now gets sung in arenas across the world every time I come to the ring, which is a really cool experience.”

In a career spanning more than 30 years, the over-riding feeling of pride comes from the loyalty of his fans.

He added: “It’s important for me to honour the trust that I’ve been given to continue to keep people entertained and that’s my number one goal.

“I just want that, no matter what it is you enjoyed about Chris Jericho, that you got your money’s worth.

“If you were investing in a ticket or your time in something that I was involved with, I want it to be worth it and you realise that I always go out of my way to make sure people have a good time and are entertained. That’s my legacy.”

​Fozzy play the Ulster Hall on November 9. Tickets are available from www.ulsterhall.co.uk