Yoko Ono solo exhibition announced at Tate Modern

Yoko Ono is to have a solo exhibition at Tate Modern focusing on her art, music and activism.

The Japanese musician – who was married to the late John Lennon – has worked on environmental campaigns, as well as being a conceptual and performance artist.

The exhibition, beginning in February 2024 at the London-based gallery, will span 90-year-old Ono’s more than six decades of work.

It will also showcase her activist projects, including Peace Is Power – which features empowered wall statements – and her ongoing tree-planting work Wish Tree.

The Ono exhibition will be joined in April by Expressionists, showcasing more than 100 works from the movement’s leading artists including Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, German painter Gabriele Munter and German painter Franz Marc.

Next year will also see displays by South African visual activist Zanele Muholi, British-born New York-based artist Anthony McCall and the UK’s first major exhibition of the late American artist Mike Kelley.

Tate Modern’s final show of the year will be Electric Dreams, celebrating artists who began using machines and algorithms to create art between the 1950s and the 1980s.

The works include psychedelic environments and sensory installations.

Also at Tate Britain, from February to July, will be pictures by American portrait artist John Singer Sargent, exhibited alongside period garments, costumes and accessories.

Sargent And Fashion will look at how the painter styled his subjects and used fashion to “express their identity and personality”.

The Millbank-based museum in London will also see how 17th-century portrait painter Mary Beale, Swiss painter Angelica Kauffman, military painter Elizabeth Butler and English Impressionism artist Dame Laura Knight’s artistic paths were forged.

The artists will be among the Women Artists In Britain 1520-1920 exhibit during May to October.