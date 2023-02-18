Zest in show: Lemonade Shoelace is taking homemade fizz to Texas

NI artist Ruairí Richman sets his sights on USA

Ruairí Richman is planning an alien invasion of Texas. The operation will happen in mid-March and his cover is a music tour with the act Lemonade Shoelace.

Ruairí is admired as the peppy artist with the shades, the bucket hat and the Vans trainers. He sings about bright skies and keen sensations. His style has lifted him from Newcastle, Co Down to Mexico City, where he supported Yungblud last year.

Now there is an invitation to perform in Austin, Texas. The SXSW (South by Southwest) conference and music festival takes place there each spring. This year, more than 150,000 delegates will visit, ready for thousands of gigs, industry panels and aftershows. It’s the chance to score a distribution deal, a booking agent or even to make good on some random connection.

Outside of the business potential, many people simply want to party. You can learn to two-step on the famous dancefloor of the Broken Spoke or maybe check your mailbox for a secret Springsteen gig. Bands are playing on boats and in barber shops, while the buskers bang pots on street corners.

East 6th Street is the main drag and the noise never stops. For blocks around, the musicians are literally shrieking for attention and living up to the city motto: Keep Austin Weird.

Lemonade Shoelace aims to play five shows during the festival schedules of March 13-18. Other acts from Northern Ireland are making the Texas trip, including Robocobra Quartet, Wynona Bleach, Junk Drawer and Dea Matrona. The Belfast singer Andrea Magee now lives in Austin and will also be active.

Many of the artists will perform at a specially arranged venue at the Cedar Street Courtyard, called the British Music Embassy. This is a showcase for the UK industry and there’s a corresponding initiative called Music from Ireland. Naturally, St Patrick’s Day will be a special PR bash and dual nationality is a useful Nordy card to play.

But even with these showcase events and marketing support, how can the likes of Ruairí Richman make an impact? I put this to the singer and he’s quietly confident.

“I’ve actually been thinking of how I’m gonna present the band. They’re all going to be wearing alien masks. I do have alien masks for them already, but with the current ones, you can’t really see much when you play. I’m looking at masks that will work. Visually, I think that will take them to a different level. It will really confuse people. It will be like, oh my God, who’s this person and why has he got loads of aliens on stage?”

Ruairí Richman will tour with Lemonade Shoelace CREDIT: Peter McCormick

For the sake of the musicians, you would hope that the masks aren’t make of rubber. Perspiration might cause all sorts of bother.

“That’s the thing,” says Ruairí, with a conspiratorial laugh. “I have alien balaclavas that I’m looking at, at the moment. It will work a lot better. Although I couldn’t do many Belfast dates like that. But there’s definitely gonna be a lot of aliens coming up in the future now. I think people will connect with it.”

Lemonade Shoelace is also transporting a second single, Hopscotch in the Sky. As before, the mood is energised and full of wonder. Alongside the debut, Autopilot Paradise, it confirms Ruairí’s skill as a mood-enhancer. Both songs relate back to his pandemic days in Newcastle, when he would gaze out of his home window at the Irish Sea and dream of a better time. We might have heard more music since then, but the author has been fine-tuning a band and searching for the best audio engineer.

“I’ve wanted to do it in the build-up for summer,” he says. “I didn’t have anything ready for last year. So this will be the summer where I get the releases out.”

That said, Lemonade Shoelace was gainfully employed in 2022, playing the festivals and spreading the word. The singer seems appreciative.

“I had luck last year with the one release. I never expected to play Electric Picnic and Other Voices. To do those gigs and have a crowd was something I could only dream of. Hopefully this year, it will keep going.

“I feel like I’ve a newfound confidence. It just built up last year. It’s a different live show now. The band mates I have are extremely talented musicians, so now I feel like I can just jump on any stage and do the best performance I can possibly do. Which is obviously a great position for me to be in.”

When he played at Stendhal Festival last summer, there were lookalikes in the audience, with the hats and the shades. Afterwards, Ruairí sold his band merchandise at the front of the stage. He’s planning to expand this visual connection in 2023, painting the artwork for his record sleeves and posters. Is this part of a cool strategy?

“It’s definitely by design. I take a lot of the roles and all the creative parts: directing the video, coming up with the concept or painting the artwork. I like to do everything. Maybe that’s me cheaping out and doing it myself, but also, I know I can do these things. So why wouldn’t I?”

Indeed. Lemonade Shoelace will make ideal sense in the rays of a Texan spring.

His mission is evident. To boldly go, where no Richman has gone before.

“I can wait to get out there, and show myself off to the worldwide industry. I’m sure I’m going to get very inspired when I come back. It’s just crazy to be playing there at this stage of my career already. I’m very grateful for that opportunity. I’m gonna do it to the best I can.”