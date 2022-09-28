‘My job was to apply no judgment’: Sir Kenneth Branagh on role as Boris Johnson ahead of This England series premiere

Sir Kenneth Branagh has spoken about the "responsibility" in playing Boris Johnson in Sky's This England

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said playing former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new series was a “unique opportunity” which he approached with “no judgment” .

Speaking in a new behind-the-scenes look at Sky’s ‘This England’, which follows Mr Johnson’s premiership during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Sir Kenneth said the story of the time period is “so meaningful so many people.”

“It was an important and in a way a life-changing part” said the Belfast-born actor and director, who won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for his coming-of-age film ‘Belfast’ last year.

“I think I felt an enormous sense of responsibility, my job as an actor more than ever was to apply no judgment, stay neutral, be vessel for the storytelling and trust in the audience’s ability to make up their own mind where everything lies,” he said.

To prepare for the part, Sir Kenneth said he read everything the former journalist Prime Minister wrote, and listened to audio of radio interviews and watched television appearances to see how Johnson handled difficult questions.

He also says it was important to capture the “physicality” of Mr Johnson, given his fame and notability to the public.

“Essentially the goal was see to how he, by his own hand, expressed himself to the world. There was a process in finding the physicality of who I was playing, I was part of a team producing that led by Michael Winterbottom who had a view on how closely you should match the real figure” he said.

Series creator Mr Winterbottom, who also directs some of the episodes, said finding the perfect actor to play the previous Conservative leader was “incredibly difficult.”

“We’ve all seen a lot of Boris over the years, so there was a lot of physical preparation, it was hours everyday to get Ken to the physical version of Boris that he is playing” said Mr Winterbottom, who also admitted if Sir Kenneth hadn’t accepted the role he doesn’t believe they would have been able to proceed with filming.

“That’s where it’s difficult when it comes to Boris, because there may be other characters were you don’t need to do that much work, because it’s more embodying who they are and obviously Ken still has to do that with Boris, but his image is so defined and familiar that you also have to go a long way with sorting out the image.”

“It was great that Ken was willing to take on that challenge, I don’t think we could have made the series if he hadn’t said yes to it.”

Sir Kenneth also paid tribute to the group of people who helped in step into the shoes of the Prime Minister, who resigned earlier this year following a slew of cabinet resignations in response to the handling of misconduct allegations against MP Chris Pincher.

“We had a brilliant make up team with the prosthetics and those who helped build the suit which helped the physicality. (My) job was to get as close as you could and then try to be as real as you could.

“There would be a group of us who would be up early in the morning helping create Boris Johnson in this show, we got it down as time went on, but it meant by the time I got to work, no one really met me as Ken.”

Due to his commitment to the role which has so far received mixed reviews by critics, Sir Kenneth’s fellow cast mates shared their experience working with him, without actually knowing him outside the role Boris role.

Cast members including Ophelia Lovibond (Carrie Symonds), Andrew Buchanan (Matt Hancock) and Simon Paisley Day (Dominic Cummings) told the mini-documentary they had “yet to meet Ken” due to his constant presence on set in character.

Mr Buchanan, who features as former health secretary Matt Hancock, jokingly said the Oscar winner’s performance was so convincing because “there wasn’t a sufficient amount of Sir Kenneth on show for me to believe it was Kenneth Branagh.”

Director Julian Jarrold, praised Sir Kenneth's preparation for the series, which airs on Sky Atlantic tonight.

“What was extraordinary about his performance was the sheer amount of research, and the professionalism of concentration he put into it” adding Sir Kenneth often went into performing “without any rehearsal and shot straight away.”

Sir Kenneth also shared that everyone in the new series “became experts on their characters.”

“If I talked to Simon (Paisley Day) he’d quote you chapter and verse on Dominic Cummings. Everybody was very prepped although the goal was always stick to Kieran and Michael’s script, but they were also very rigorous in their desire for the greatest need for naturalism.”

‘This England’ premieres tonight at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.