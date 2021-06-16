Nadine Coyle’s birthday celebrated… but fans can’t resist poking fun at infamous ‘Gemini’ TV moment

The Global Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals...LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Nadine Coyle attends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)...E

Fans of the Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle have taken the opportunity to reminisce about one of the iconic reality TV moments on the singer’s 36th birthday.

The Derry-born singer burst onto the scene in 2001 on the Irish version of the reality show Popstars.

Winning a place in the band on the show, she was then infamously captured on film giving the wrong date of birth – being just 16-years-old and two years younger than the minimum age requirement to enter.

In the famous clip, she said: “My name is Nadine Coyle, I’m from Lark Hill in Derry, my date of birth is 15/6/85 making me a Gemini.”

Realising her mistake, she is then seen asking in a panic: “What date of birth did I say now?”

While she was disqualified from the show following her slip-up, it didn’t do her career any harm – in fact some argue it worked in her favour – with Irish music manager Louis Walsh encouraging her to enter the UK version of the show, Popstars: The Rivals, the following year.

The mum-of-one has had significant success since her time on screen as a teenager, but on her birthday, fans on Twitter were happy to remind her of the infamous moment.

The comedian Michael Fry, known online for his political satire ‘indie hits’ music covers, wrote: “Today’s the day! Happy Birthday to Nadine Coyle x”.

The singer recently wowed fans for her baking skills after a stint in the the Great British Celebrity Bake Off tent in April, with her tropical coconut and lime flavour choux buns proving a hit with the judges.

The former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant missed out on the star baker award however, with TV presenter Anneka Rice winning.