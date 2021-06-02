Nathan Carter apology for ‘irresponsible actions’ after birthday bash breaches Covid rules

Nathan Carter has apologised after police attended his home on Friday over suspected Covid regulation breaches.

The country singer explained family members had been visiting from Liverpool for a barbecue for his 31st birthday, believing the gathering to be within the coronavirus regulations.

He said the organiser had paid the fine.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise,” Carter said in a statement.

The Irish News reported a party was held on Friday night at the country music star’s luxury home in the Lisbellaw area of Co Fermanagh.

Police arrived at the property shortly after 10.30pm, with reports of at least 50 people in the property based close to the shores of Upper Lough Erne.

Fourteen Cov7 penalty notices and one Cov9 fine were issued. The penalties attract a fine of £200 and £1,000 respectively.

Police have said further enforcement is expected and The Irish News reported up to 60 fines could be handed out, totalling £13,000 for those in the home at the time.

While regulations were relaxed on May 24 around outdoor events, with up to 500 allowed, according to the Executive health regulations, just six people from two households are permitted to gather in a private indoor setting.

A household of six or more can mix with one other household with a maximum of 10 people, according to the Executive regulations. Up to 15 people, including children, from three households are allowed to meet up outdoors in a private garden.

When asked about the reports, a PSNI spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “Police received a report in relation to a house party and a suspected breach of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 at an address in Lisbellaw at 10.30pm on Friday night (May 28).

“Officers attended the address where at least 50 people were present. Enforcement action was taken, including 14 Cov 7 £200 fines and one Cov 9 £1,000 fine. A Cov 2 Prohibition Notice was also issued.

“Further enforcement action is expected.”

Mr Carter is one of the biggest names in Irish country music, with the English singer recently filling in for Hugo Duncan on his popular BBC Radio Ulster afternoon show.

He also hosts his own show on the station, recently launching the new six-part series Nathan Carter’s Country Themes.

Nathan Carter's home in Fermanagh.

Last year, Mr Carter featured in the BBC show Keepin ‘er Country at Home, a four-part mini-series on the channel in which he welcomed viewers into his six-bedroom Fermanagh home.

The rural home, with generous surrounding land, features an indoor swimming pool and was listed on the market for around £850,000 in 2016.

Mr Carter also revealed he and his brother Jake, alongside dad Ian, built a home studio in the country mansion towards the end of last year.

Mr Carter’s statement to the Belfast Telegraph continued: “I wish to confirm the attendance of the PSNI at my residence on Friday May 28, 2021.

“My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.”

The controversy over the gathering comes ahead of Mr Carter’s planned return to live music this summer, with a string of dates across the UK and Ireland beginning with a festival date in Manchester on July 23.