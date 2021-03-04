New BBC crime drama 'Hope Street' coming to NI

Northern Ireland is to be the setting for yet another new crime drama, it was revealed on Thursday.

Hope Street, a daytime series which will air on BBC1, will focus on the police department in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Irish coast and the arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

The character-led drama will combine a long-running serial narrative with self-contained crime stories in each episode. It stars local actors Brid Brennan, Ciaran McMenamin, Des McAleer and London-born Amara Karan.

The show’s executive producers, Paul Marquess, from Belfast, and Donna Wiffen, both have backgrounds in crime drama. As well as having both worked on the long-running ITV police series, The Bill, Paul wrote London Kills, while Donna’s back catalogue include Crime Stories and Murder Investigation Team. Hope Street is a co-production with BritBox North America and will be made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Hope Street, which sets out to celebrate the ‘warm-hearted and good-humoured people’ of Port Devine as they look to the future rather than the past, is the latest crime drama to come out of Northern Ireland.

It follows on from The Fall, which was first broadcast on BBC2 in 2013 and ran for three series, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, the recent series of ITV crime noir Marcella and BBC One’s current crime show, Bloodlands, with James Nesbitt playing the lead role. Cult crime drama Line of Duty, though not set in Belfast, is filmed in the city and is set to return to BBC One on Sunday, March 21.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland to BBC One Daytime viewers in this exciting new drama, which is coming from such a stellar team.

“I’m sure our audiences will love the intriguing characters who inhabit Hope Street and relish soaking in their surroundings.”

Paul Marquess, of Long Story TV, said he was “beyond excited” to be heading home to make Hope Street, after producing drama in England for nearly 30 years.

“Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent,” he said.

“Warm, engaging and funny, Hope Street presents Northern Ireland to the world in a fresh new light.”

The new daytime series is the latest commission to be announced as part of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen Partnership Agreement. The successful partnership, which is soon to be renewed for its third term, continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that Northern Ireland is better represented to audiences across the UK and internationally.

Richard Williams, chief executive, Northern Ireland Screen said: “For many years Northern Ireland Screen has been keen to develop a returning drama series which could create invaluable skills development opportunities for local writers, directors and crew.

“Hope Street will act as a crucial training ground for those behind the camera as well as providing an excellent opportunity for our homegrown acting talent.”

Eddie Doyle, head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, added: “Audiences are really going to fall in love with Hope Street’s gripping storylines and cast of colourful characters.”

Filming on Hope Street will begin later this month. Series one will air on BBC Daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland in 2022 and will exclusively premiere on BritBox in North America.