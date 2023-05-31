10 explosive moments from Eamonn Holmes’ bombshell interview about Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes have become embroiled in a war of words

In a bombshell interview with GB News broadcast on Monday night, Eamonn Holmes made a number of shocking allegations about his former colleague Phillip Schofield.

In recent weeks, Schofield has become embroiled in a scandal which has rocked ITV.

Schofield has now resigned from ITV breakfast show This Morning after he admitted to engaging in a relationship with a young runner on the show.

Many of the presenters former colleagues – including co-host Holly Willoughby - have now reportedly cut ties with him.

Holmes, who used to work on This Morning with his wife Ruth, has been vocal about his opinion on the scandal.

His interview with Dan Wootton, who is another former ITV journalist, was full of dramatic claims about Schofield, Willoughby and ITV – here are 10 of the most explosive moments.

Eamonn Holmes alleges ‘total cover-up’ at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

1. Holmes alleged that Schofield created a “toxic” work environment

He was responding to a statement in which Schofield said that there was "no toxicity" on This Morning.

"I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice," he added.

Holmes hit back in the interview, saying that Schofield “created an atmosphere where people hated him.”

"People would avoid him in the corridor – he didn’t look at anybody.

"He didn’t know anybody’s name.

"Holly [Willoughby] doesn’t know people’s names either.”

2. He called Schofield a “narcissist”

Following on from his claim that Schofield created a toxic work environment, he alleged that Schofield was either lying or delusional when he denied the claims.

He said: "Is he delusional? Does he imagine... or is he so detached from real life at This Morning that he didn't realise what was going on?”

“I often say this to Ruth, maybe he believes all this stuff. But he is the chief narcissist, he is a complete and utter dyed-in-the-wool narcissist,” he added.

Phillip Schofield (Photo: PA)

3. He said that Holly and Phil’s explanation for not queuing at the Queen’s lying-in-state was a “lie”

Last year, the presenters faced widespread criticism for skipping the queue as other stars like David Beckham and Susanna Reid queued for hours with the public.

Holmes said: "Let's get on to the Queen's funeral – they were there to make a film on the Queen's funeral.

"Have you seen the film?" he asked Dan Wootton.

Wooton answered: "There was no film."

"Well apparently they were there to make that, that's the official line given by the editor of the programme,” said Holmes.

“They were there to make a film.

"Unless there's any documentary evidence of this, I would put it to you, that is another lie!"

4. Holmes criticised Willoughby’s friendship with Allison Hammond, saying it was “fake”

Fan-favourite Hammond has been a presenter on This Morning for a number of years.

Holmes said: "This nonsense about Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond as her best friend and [Holly] was at Alison's birthday party...Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby's select nights out with her friends.”

"This wouldn't have happened two years ago. Are you kidding? Alison Hammond has been on the programme 13 years and I'm sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters,” he added.

"People just use other people and it's disgusting."

Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

5. He alleged Schofield’s young lover had been taken to set from Schofield’s home in cars paid for by ITV

Holmes claimed he didn’t know about it at the time, but that a “very, very good source” had told him.

"I didn't know but I've subsequently found out from a very, very good source, because he [the runner] would arrive much earlier in the morning than I would for the programme, that he was delivered from Phillip’s London home,” he said.

"Usually on a Friday morning, because Thursday was playtime when he and Phillip would hit the town and then he obviously stayed overnight.

"There are records to show that he was brought in the next day separately in cars paid for by ITV."

6. Holly Willoughby should not be allowed to continue to present This Morning, and that he doubted that she would be

He said: "Not only should Phillip go but Holly should follow him out the door. I don’t think you’ll ever see Holly back on the couch again.

“It’s not about protecting the young fellow involved, it’s about brand protection with her, her company, and advertising deals which looks like she’s distancing herself from to protect herself."

Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

7. Ruth Langsford still in touch with Schofield’s former lover, who had been moved from working at This Morning to Loose Women

He said: "Ruth and I particularly looked after him, he never once talked to us about any relationship, but we knew he was in a bad way and he was in a bad way fragilely.

"There’s an incredible duty of care that needs to go towards that young man."

When asked if he was still in touch with the young man, Holmes replied "I'm not, Ruth is. I think life's tough for him."

8. He and his wife Ruth were lied to about Schofield coming out

Schofield appeared on This Morning alongside his co-presenter Holly Willoughby to make the announcement in 2020 when Eamonn and Ruth regularly presented the show.

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford on the This Morning sofa with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in February 2020.

Holmes said he now believes that the announcement was made to draw fire away from allegations about Schofield’s relationship with the young runner.

“It was all a bit weird. At that stage though, I believed he was gay and that's what was coming out and that was the information we were given,” Eamonn said.

“We were lied to. Ruth and I to this day are embarrassed and ashamed when we see those pictures, when we see the toils that some people who are tortured by their sexuality have to go through and this man was using this as a cover-up for something else,” he added.

“So we feel angry about that, we feel used.”

9. Schofield and Willoughby presenting This Morning “drunk” after the National Television awards was either an act or should never have been allowed

The pair went viral several years ago for presenting This Morning in their evening clothes from the National Television Awards, claiming they hadn’t been home yet.

"This Morning, under the guise of Holly and Phil, is a very false existence," he said.

"They're allowed to turn up the next day advocating the use of drink and sit on a couch like, 'Oh I'm so drunk' or 'I haven't been to bed'."

He added that he and Ruth were prevented by ITV from selling chocolate because it was “poison”.

"These are rules for one and rules for another... Does that make me bitter? Maybe it does," Holmes said.

"They come in doing their drunk act. It's either an act, in which case it's false, or they are drunk and it should not be allowed."

10. Holmes said that the Loose Women felt “demeaned” by Schofield

"He was so rude, so dismissive of the Loose Women," he said.

He was referring to a “handover” at the end of This Morning where Schofield would discuss what was coming up on Loose Women (which airs after This Morning) with its presenters.

He was rude to Ruth, saying: 'Why are we doing this [introducing the Loose Women line-up? What's the point of this? '

"I know the Loose Women felt very demeaned."