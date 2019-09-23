10 things happening this week in Northern Ireland -from Belfast Restaurant Week to dog shows

Here's our pick of the most exciting things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (September 23-29).

1. Belfast Restaurant Week

Belfast, September 23-29

Enjoy two-course lunches from £10 and two-course dinners from £15 and experience all the flavours of Belfast Restaurant Week this autumn, in 40 participating restaurants in BT1 and BT2.

2. River to Lough Festival

Toomebridge, September 28

A hugely popular, award winning event, showcasing the unique cultural heritage of Lough Neagh & its waterways, celebrating the ancient fishing tradition associated with the area.

3. A Taste of Titanic

Belfast, September 28-November 30

Taste your way through the story of RMS Titanic with Titanic Belfast’s signature two hour food tasting tour, the ultimate combination of culture, history, food and fun.

4. Steam Enterprise to Dublin

Whitehead, September 29

Experience a train journey from the past with Steam Trains Ireland, and hop on the Steam Enterprise for a magical return journey to Dublin.

5. Irish Feast Bushmills Food Tour

Bushmills, September 28

Offering local, award winning food and drink in an often overlooked, pretty little village beside the Giant’s Causeway, this tour is hosted by an enthusiastic guide who will take you to six unique venues and introduce you to the people who catch, grow, make and bake our truly delicious local food.

6. Glendalough Gin Evening

Ballymena, September 24

Experience an evening dedicated entirely to Glendalough Gin at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort. Home to Ireland’s largest gin collection, guests will enjoy signature gin serves complemented with a three course gin-inspired dinner in the surroundings of The Conservatory.

7. Belfast Championship Dog Show 2019

Lisburn, September 28-29

This show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre is organised by Belfast Dog Show Society, and is an exciting way to meet other dog owners, to socialise your pet, and test his/her abilities should you choose to enter.

8. Cushendall Food & Walking Tour

Cushendall, September 27

In the shadow of Lurigethan Mountain on the Causeway Coastal Route join Toast the Coast’s local guide John to appreciate Cushendall, his playground between the rock and the river since childhood.

9. Harvest Supper Club

Ballycastle, September 28

Join Broughgammon Farm to celebrate the abundance of the season’s harvest.

10. Killeavy Castle Estate Food Festival

Killeavy, September 28-29

Come and join us and taste the flavours of Killeavy. Supported by local food and drink suppliers, this festival celebrates produce from the working farm and walled garden, but also the large family of partners that provide supplies to Killeavy Castle Estate.