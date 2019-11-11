10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Belfast Christmas Market to Eddie Izzard

Here's our pick of the most exciting things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (November 11-17).

1. Twilight-Market

Belfast, 12 - 13 November

Featuring over 100 traders specialising in local and continental foods from around the world, handmade arts and crafts and chef demonstrations too, bring the whole family and enjoy the very best in live music or simply treat yourself to some delicious food.

2. Shortcross Distillery Experience and Masterclass

Downpatrick, 15 & 16 November

The Shortcross Distillery Experience and Masterclass is not to be missed. Unlock some of the exciting secrets and skills that go into creating Shortcross at Rademon Estate, and listen to David Boyd-Armstrong, the head distiller, walk through the fascinating process.

3. Taste of our Waters

Craigavon, November 15

This November celebrate Northern Ireland’s wonderful produce from our magnificent waterways, loughs and seas. They have created a wonderful six-course tasting menu that will showcase local freshwater fish, sea fish and seafood alongside homegrown and local vegetables.

4. Murder in Narnia

Newry, November 15

A Narnia themed murder mystery banquet with the finest local food and drink produce from the Newry, Mourne and Down region. Throw on your best fur coat, paint your face and prepare yourself for an exciting Narnia themed murder mystery.

5. Picnic in Narnia

Newry, November 17

This magical day features a sumptuous breakfast, before following the Narnia Trail in the company of Narnian characters up to a special picnic at the Cloughmore Stone, a possible inspiration for Aslan’s How. Celebrate Rostrevor’s unique connection to the Chronicles of Narnia and discover the wonderful local produce of the area.

6. Dram on the Bann

Coleraine, November 16

A marvellous opportunity to appreciate the historic town from a different perspective, and a perfect afternoon spent with family and friends. Guests will be treated to a selection of delicious canapes celebrating their award-winning local produce.

7. Eddie Izzard Wunderbar Tour

Belfast, November 13

Eddie is back to his roots with an all-new show which expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his ‘theory of the universe’.

8. Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market

Ballycastle, November 17

Naturally North Coast and Glens Market provides the opportunity to experience a unique artisan market in and around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland. Market visitors will have every sense enticed through the colourful art and crafts, the delicious aromas, taste of fresh food produce and the sound of musicians.

9. Whitehead Sea and Food tour

Carrickfergus, November 15

Experience the famous Causeway coast as you depart Whitehead and kayak around Blackhead Lighthouse to The Gobbins, with qualified instructor Anne from Causeway Coast Kayaking. This special two hour kayaking tour will take in the sights and sounds of local wildlife offering a different perspective of The Gobbins.

10. Belfast Christmas Market 2019

Belfast, November 16

Belfast Christmas Market

Visit the Belfast Christmas Market in the City Hall grounds from for an award-winning taste of Christmas. With over 30 international traders will be offering incredible foods and delightful gifts ideas, you’ll never be stuck for choice.