10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Give My Head Peace Live to Jail of Horror

1. Belfast Children’s Festival

Belfast, March 6 – 11

Belfast Children’s Festival has become one of the largest children’s arts festivals on the island of Ireland and the UK, attracting over 15,000 people last year. This year’s festival will explore the concepts of home, place and belonging. There's lots to choose from, so whether you have a toddler or a teen, it’s worth checking out the full programme.

2. CultureLab

Belfast, February 21 – November 30

CultureLab is a place to take a good, hard look at the cultural stereotypes that we all know surround us in Northern Ireland. This new exhibition poses questions about culture and offers a glimpse into how identities have been, and continue to be, shaped. The exhibition includes the famous ‘Differences’ blackboard from the hit TV series Derry Girls, which is on public display for the very first time.

3. Coast and Country

Coleraine, February 8 - December 12

On this six hour tour by private bus sit back, relax and savour the flavours that make this area so unique. Get ready for a truly unique, memorable and heartfelt experience where you will have the chance to sample local food and drinks. Enjoy this time together to eat, discover and take home an authentic taste of our beautiful place.

4. Lightning Seeds: 25th anniversary show

Belfast, March 14

English rock band Lightning Seeds will play a headline show at Limelight 1, coinciding with the 25th anniversary reissue of theuir album, Jollification. The band will hit the road, performing the seminal album in its entirety. The 1994 original produced the acclaimed singles, Change and Lucky You, before being certified platinum. Experience such a defining album performed in all its glory, including a greatest hits set.

5. Home of St Patrick Festival

Armagh, March 6 – 17

Armagh is at the heart of celebrating the life of St Patrick and the Home of St. Patrick Festival promises a lively and varied showcase of the best culture, music and spirituality. The festival will provide an unrivalled mix of regional and international music, theatre, spoken word, art and comedy, highlighting the stunning locations where he walked and worked.

6. Rademon Estate Distillery Tour

Downpatrick, February 1 – May 2

Learn all about their foraged botanicals, unique gin and whiskey processes, stand next to their three beautiful copper pot stills and meet the founders Fiona and David. Take time to enjoy the views in their beautiful location with a pre or post tour cocktail at the bar.

7. Dynamic Dye Tracing Experiment at the Marble Arch Caves

Enniskillen, March 14

Join their friends from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland and the Marble Arch Caves staff to hear about the hydrology of these fascinating caves while watching the Shruh Croppa River turn a luminous shade of green. Find out more about the tracing experiments that have been carried out in the wonderfully wet Co Fermanagh.

8. Give My Head Peace

Londonderry, March 12 – 14

The comedy sensation Give My Head Peace Live returns to the Millennium Forum with a brand new show promising a satirical look at everything happening in Northern Ireland today. Join Da, Ma, Cal, Dympna and the rest of the gang for a fun-filled night with plenty of laughter and a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

9. Saint Patrick’s Day Steam Saturday

Carrickfergus, March 14

The Museum will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Weekend with steam train rides and a themed treasure hunt. Experience a taste of steam travel with a mini steam train ride departing from Whitehead Excursion Platform.

10. Friday 13th Special - Jail of Horror

Belfast, March 13

Permission given to Crumlin Road Gaol to use this image for advertising purposes only. (14.10.13)

Visitors, if they dare, will enter the haunted prison site and face all their fears on an intense scare after scare journey at Crumlin Road Gaol which only has one way out. The one-of-a-kind Friday 13th Special – Jail of Horror is full of surprises and guaranteed to make even the bravest of visitors jump.