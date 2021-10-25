‘A sea divides us’: Eamonn and Ruth on why they can’t spend Christmas together

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have spoken about why they won’t be able to spend Christmas together.

In an interview with Woman and Home magazine, Eamonn (61) explained that they both have elderly mothers they want to spend Christmas with after the pandemic kept many families apart last year.

He said the festive scheduling conflict often came up as his relatives are in Northern Ireland and Ruth’s in England.

“We have this issue now, in that we've got a sea dividing us. We often have a dilemma of whether I go to Belfast, whether Ruth comes with me,” he said.

“But Ruth wants to be with her mum. My mother is 93 this year. It's easier for us often to be apart.”

Ruth (61), said: “Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn't be going to Belfast this year, because I need to be with my mum. It's about family for me.”

Her mother Joan lives in Surrey but was unable to share Christmas with her daughter last year because of the pandemic.