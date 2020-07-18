A wider mix than ever at East Belfast arts festival

This year's festival programme brings together a wealth of quality events, from a virtual tour of places associated with Belfast rock superstar Van Morrison, to circus performers, Zoom poetry workshops, music, comedy, movies, theatre, talks, and art exhibitions as well as events for the young and old, and heritage tours.

This year's EastSide Arts Festival is to take place from August 6-16.

Each year sees the festival growing in ambition and reach, with more venues getting involved, a wider mix of events on offer and greater celebration as it showcases the thriving arts scene in east Belfast.

This year's festival programme - whose theme is 'Moments of Joy' - brings together a wealth of quality events, from a virtual tour of places associated with Belfast rock superstar Van Morrison, to circus performers, Zoom poetry workshops, music, comedy, movies, theatre, talks, and art exhibitions as well as events for the young and old, and heritage tours.

This year, the festival's events will be delivered both live and online - with live events following Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, organisers say.

The full festival programme for the EastSide Arts Festival 2020 can be downloaded at https://www.eastsidearts.net/whats-on